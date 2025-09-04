The IDF Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, has published new images captured from Hamas tunnels in Rafah.

The images, the IDF said, were seized in a command center uncovered beneath the European Hospital in May, where Hamas commander Mohammed Shabana and senior figure Mohammed Sinwar were killed.

The photos show Shabana and other senior members of the organization, including Mahdi Khuara, dining at an elaborate Ramadan meal, and Adraee stressed that while residents of the Strip were forced to break their Ramadan fast with crumbs of food, Hamas leaders celebrated with large meals.

Additional photos from the past year were also revealed, showing a large quantity of varied foods supplied to Shabana's family during the fighting.

Adraee said, "On one hand Hamas claims that Gaza is facing famine, and on the other it loots food to feed its leaders. The photos do not lie."

Grilling in Gaza Photo: IDF Spokesperson

Food served to Hamas commanders Photo: IDF Spokesperson