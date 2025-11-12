Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, known in the Arab world by her online name "Captain Ella", is expected to replace IDF Arabic spokesperson Avihai Adraee, who is leaving the IDF after 20 years of service.

Ella grew up in Qalansawe, and at around age 22 decided to perform national service, which she carried out at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. Two years later she decided to enlist in the IDF as well, and served as a new media officer in the Arabic communications section of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. In 2018 she received an excellence award from the head of Central Command, then Aharon Haliva.

She has stated to several Israeli media outlets that "The media arena is a battlefield. This is a war that is no less difficult than other places."

"When we look today at the October 7th massacre, when Hamas invaded Israel - they entered with cameras with the aim of changing consciousness and building a circle of hatred. We ultimately come and show our truth. We expose what the other side is doing and present our truth, and we do it with courage. This is very important and, as I said, it is no less important and no less a battle over consciousness and our truth."

She described the different media platforms she is involved in, "On TikTok it is more the arena of Judea and Samaria and Gaza, and on Instagram it is mixed - also from the West, also from Israel and from Arab society in general, including Lebanese. The target audience is the Arab audience in the Middle East."

Arab Israel advocate Yoseph Haddad tweeted "There is no one more deserving than her to replace Avichay Adraee as the IDF spokesperson in Arabic. Captain Ella - a Muslim officer, deputy IDF spokesperson, a powerful woman, a soldier, and a patriot who does an amazing job for the state in the Arab world. I hope she makes history and receives this post."