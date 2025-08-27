IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a statement addressed to residents of Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip clarifying that rumors of a lack of space for evacuees in the southern Gaza Strip are untrue.

"Before transitioning to the next phase in the war, I wish to confirm that there are vast empty areas in the southern Strip, just as is the case in the central camps and in Al-Mawasi. These areas are free of tents," Adraee stated, and noted that the IDF has surveyed these areas, and they will be presented to the residents to assist their evacuation as much as possible.

He stressed that "evacuating Gaza City is inevitable, and therefore, every family that relocates to the south will receive the most abundant humanitarian aid that is currently being worked on these days, as the IDF has begun working on introducing tents and preparing areas to establish complexes for distributing humanitarian aid, laying water lines, and more."

The Spokesman stressed that the transfer to the south is being done to protect the civilian population before the next stage of the war.