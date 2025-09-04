ביקורת חריפה על החמאס: "כספינו נשדד - ישרוף האל את הלבבות שלכם, כפי ששרפתם את שלנו" באדיבות מתאם פעולות הממשלה בשטחים

COGAT released footage today (Thursday) in which a Gaza resident sharply criticizes Hamas.

In the video, Saad al-Maschal, a former school principal in the Strip, claims that his son was killed by Hamas while he was working at humanitarian aid distribution sites in Khan Yunis.

In his remarks, al-Maschal accused Hamas of abandoning the Strip's residents, stealing their property and severely violating their dignity. He shouted, "An incident in which 12 young men were killed — what Islam do those murderers and criminals belong to?! The blood of our children comes first, first you must avenge the blood of our children. Our dignity was harmed, our children's money was looted and stolen."

He addressed the leaders of the factions outside Gaza directly, including Khalil al-Hayya and Muhammad al-Hindi, who were involved in negotiations over a deal, and said that they prefer ceiling supplies over investigating the deaths of the young men. In his words, "We were glad to see the hostages come out healthy and whole. This is the Islam I know. What Islam do those murderers and criminals belong to?"

He also sharply criticized the local and international media for their silence. "I saw their tongues stretched longer than their shoelaces - how they fell silent, became mute. Leading them are the news agencies and the press. Until now, they remain voiceless and silent following the incident in which 12 young men were killed."

He also addressed the crowd that he said attacked workers at the distribution sites, and said, "May God burn the hearts of your mothers and fathers as you burned ours. And I pray to God that you drink from the cup from which our sons drank."

Major General Ghasan Alyan, the commander of COGAT, commented: "Residents of the Strip, the terrorist organization Hamas is your enemy. It steals your resources, spreads lies, and tramples your rights. Hamas uses you as human shields to serve terrorist interests; it does not protect the Gaza Strip but destroys it and you from within. This testimony once again exposes the true face of a terrorist organization — one that does not hesitate to harm you and your children."