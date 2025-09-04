In a landmark ruling issued Wednesday, US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs blocked the Trump administration’s effort to terminate $2.2 billion in federal research funding allocated to Harvard University, Fox News reported.

The decision marks a significant legal victory for the Ivy League institution, which has been locked in a months-long battle with federal officials over academic independence and constitutional rights.

In her 84-page ruling, Burroughs sharply criticized the administration’s justification for the funding freeze, stating that it “used antisemitism as a smokescreen” to unlawfully obstruct the grants. She emphasized the need to combat antisemitism without compromising fundamental freedoms.

“We must fight against antisemitism, but we equally need to protect our rights, including our right to free speech, and neither goal should nor needs to be sacrificed on the altar of the other,” Burroughs wrote, as quoted by Fox News.

She further called on the judiciary to uphold constitutional protections, warning against politically motivated interference in academic research.

“Now it is the job of the courts to similarly step up, to act to safeguard academic freedom and freedom of speech as required by the Constitution, and to ensure that important research is not improperly subjected to arbitrary and procedurally infirm grant terminations, even if doing so risks the wrath of a government committed to its agenda no matter the cost,” she added.

The Trump administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus, including a freeze of more than $2 billion in federal research funding.

In addition to the funding cuts, Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Wednesday’s ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Harvard in April, challenging the administration’s attempt to freeze the funding. Both parties had requested a summary judgment by early September to avoid a protracted trial ahead of the academic year. Harvard’s legal team argued that the move was unconstitutional and aimed at asserting federal control over elite academic institutions.

Last month it was reported that Harvard is close to reaching a $500 million settlement with the Trump administration that would restore access to federal funding and end ongoing investigations.

Harvard declined to comment on the report.

US President Donald Trump had previously indicated that his administration may accept the $500 million settlement from Harvard University.

"Well it's a lot of money," Trump told reporters. "We're negotiating with Harvard now. They would like to settle, so we'll see what happens."