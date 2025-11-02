Federal and local authorities are investigating an apparent intentional explosion that occurred on Saturday on the Harvard Medical School campus, USA Today reports.

According to a statement from the Harvard University Police Department, the explosion took place at approximately 2:48 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Goldenson Building. The Boston Fire Department’s Arson Unit stated the blast “appeared to be intentional.”

The Boston Police Department conducted a sweep of the building and found no additional devices. “The FBI is on the scene and we're assisting our partners at the Harvard University Police Department with what is a very active investigation,” said Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera.

No injuries were reported.

A Harvard University Police officer responding to a fire alarm activation witnessed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building. “The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered,” police said.

Authorities have released CCTV images of the two individuals seen near the scene around the time of the incident. Both are wanted for questioning in connection with the explosion.