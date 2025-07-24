The US State Department has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s eligibility to sponsor the Exchange Visitor Program, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday, citing concerns over national security and program compliance.

The probe focuses on individuals at Harvard who enter the US on J-1 visas, which are used for international scholars, professors, researchers, and students. The program is separate from the F-1 visa process, which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security.

“All sponsors participating in this program are required to fully comply with exchange visitor regulations, transparency in reporting, and a demonstrated commitment to fostering the principles of cultural exchange and mutual understanding,” Rubio said in a statement quoted by CNN.

“To maintain their privilege to sponsor exchange visitors, sponsors must comply with all regulations, including conducting their programs in a manner that does not undermine the foreign policy objectives or compromise the national security interests of the United States,” he added.

In response, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton called the investigation “yet another retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.” He added that the university “continues to enroll and sponsor international scholars, researchers, and students,” and remains committed to complying with program regulations.

The investigation follows a series of legal disputes between the Trump administration and Harvard, mainly over the university’s handling of increased antisemitism on campus following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The Trump administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus, including a freeze of more than $2 billion in federal research funding.

In addition to the funding cuts, Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to issue subpoenas for information concerning alleged misconduct by foreign students at Harvard.

Another step involved a proclamation that bars new foreign students from entering the United States to attend the university. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the proclamation.