חלוקת ציוד טקטי לפני כניסה לרצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF, under the leadership of the Ground Forces Command, is preparing to enhance operational readiness for the reservist troops mobilized ahead of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots II.”

In the coming weeks, the troops will undergo a series of exercises, in which they will carry out combat drills in open and urban terrains to strengthen operational readiness in the Gaza Strip.

As part of this effort, led by the Ground Forces, advanced equipment and weapons have been procured, including UAVs for platoon and company commanders, which will provide a broad tactical advantage for the reservists.

The Technological and Logistics Directorate is ensuring full logistical support for soldiers, including personal equipment, infrastructure solutions, proper maintenance of equipment, daily through logistical operations ensuring the daily delivery of supplies, and medical care alongside mental health support for the troops.

The reservist troops are a central and essential pillar in the defense of Israeli civilians and the security of the state, and the IDF will continue to support them at all times.

Since the start of the war, approximately 3,500 reservists have been trained to operate collector drones, 1,400 to operate intra-building drones and 270 to operate kamikaze drones. In addition, around 300 reservists have undergone special EMT training,