The George Mason University (GMU) chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) posted a controversial recruitment video to its Instagram on August 24, marking the group's return after being reinstated following a suspension, JNS reported.

In the video, a masked activist, speaking with a voice modifier, echoes Hamas rhetoric, accusing Israel of "genocidal" actions against Gaza. He also criticizes the US, labeling it the "belly of the beast" and condemns academic institutions, including GMU, for supporting US military interests.

The video, released just before GMU’s fall semester, urges students to join the fight for “Palestinian liberation”, using the phrase "from the river to the sea", a slogan advocating for the elimination of Israel. The video, which does not mention Hamas's October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, includes a song praising Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, who was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in July 2024.

SJP had been suspended at GMU after police found weapons and terrorist flags linked to two of its members, Jena and Noor Chanaa, whose home was raided in November 2024. This came after the sisters were accused of vandalizing GMU’s Wilkins Plaza in August 2024. Following the suspension, GMU confirmed that SJP had re-registered as a student group for the 2025 fall semester.

Despite the controversy, GMU spokesman John Hollis confirmed that SJP had completed its suspension and was reinstated.

University officials are reviewing the new video with Virginia’s Attorney General to determine whether it constitutes protected speech. Hollis emphasized the university's zero-tolerance policy and stated that officials will meet with the group.

SJP has been sanctioned by several US universities over its anti-Israel activities.

The group was suspended by George Washington University in November 2023 after projecting messages critical of Israel and the university onto Gelman Library. Additional sanctions were imposed following involvement in a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment in August 2024, including a probationary period that was in effect at the time of the recent violations.

In May, George Washington University barred SJP from campus activities through at least May 18, 2026.

In November of 2023, Columbia University suspended both SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace, citing “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events” by the two groups.

Previously, Brandeis University announced it is revoking recognition of the campus chapter of SJP, saying the group “openly supports Hamas”.

Last year, the University of Maryland revoked a permit it had given to SJP to hold an anti-Israel vigil on the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. SJP later filed a federal lawsuit against the school.