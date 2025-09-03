Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, stated that Israel's plan to take control of Gaza City will endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Al-Ansari revealed that Israel has yet to respond to a ceasefire proposal that was forwarded by mediators last month and approved by Hamas.

He further claimed that Israeli policy is facing increasing opposition, both regionally and internationally. The international community, he emphasized, must take a unified stance to halt Israel's actions, particularly given statements from Israeli officials regarding their intention to apply sovereignty in the territories of Judea and Samaria.

Al-Ansari also mentioned that mediators are continuing their efforts to facilitate a ceasefire agreement, with the possibility of submitting an alternative proposal contingent upon Israel's willingness to take steps toward ending the war.

He stressed that the response to humanitarian needs should not be contingent on a ceasefire agreement and called for the opening of border crossings to allow food and aid into the Gaza Strip, which is currently facing famine. “Any action that deviates from this course constitutes a violation of international law,” Al-Ansari added.

Israeli defense officials, according to a recent Channel 12 News report, are pushing for a deal that Hamas agreed to two weeks ago. The proposal would see 10 hostages released within two months of a ceasefire.