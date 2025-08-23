Hamas' ceasefire proposal includes a demand for the release of 150 terrorists serving life sentences, Kan News reported.

At this stage, however, Israel has not yet received the names of the prisoners Hamas wants to include on the list.

Alongside the demand for the release of security prisoners, Hamas has shown some flexibility regarding its earlier demand for a complete evacuation of the "perimeter" — the buffer zone created by the IDF in the northern and central Gaza Strip. From its response to mediators, it appears that the terror group is willing to leave a perimeter of at least 700 meters in certain areas. According to reports, the IDF is accepting the new proposal.

Despite Hamas’ stated flexibility, Israel has not provided a positive response to the current proposal and is simultaneously advancing its military plan to take control of Gaza City. The IDF continues to prepare for a ground operation.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir informed commanders that the assault on the city will be conducted slowly and methodically, “in order to minimize risk to soldiers.” According to him, the fighting will include operations “above and below ground.”

Under the plan, approximately 60,000 reservists will be called up starting September 2 and will undergo about two weeks of training in preparation for the operation. The IDF estimates that operational control over Gaza City will be achieved roughly two months after the completion of the encirclement.