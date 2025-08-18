An Israeli political source said this evening (Monday), following reports that Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal, that Israel's demand that Hamas release all hostages has not changed

The deal reportedly accepted by Hamas would see the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased hostages, in exchange for the release of 140 terrorists serving life sentences and 60 terrorists serving significant sentences of 15 years or more from Israeli prisons.

If accurate, this would leave 10 living hostages in captivity in Gaza.

According to the Israeli source, Israel's demands for the end of the war, including the release of all of the 50 remaining hostages, remain unchanged.

According to Arabic reports, the proposal also includes an IDF withdrawal of up to one kilometer in the northern and eastern areas of the Gaza Strip, excluding the neighborhoods of Al-Shujaiya and Beit Lahia. It also includes changes to the deployment maps of IDF forces in northern and eastern Gaza. Humanitarian aid would enter the Strip immediately upon the agreement’s implementation in large quantities, in accordance with the agreement signed on January 19. The aid will include fuel, water, electricity, equipment for hospital and bakery rehabilitation, and debris removal equipment.

It was further reported that the aid will be distributed by the UN, its agencies, the Red Crescent, and other international institutions. The Rafah crossing will open in both directions according to previous arrangements. Additionally, it was agreed that for every body of an Israeli hostage that is returned, ten bodies of terrorists will be handed over to the Palestinian Arabs.