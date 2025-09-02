Hagai, a reservist in the Carmeli Brigade and a Hesder Yeshiva student in Haifa, is preparing to return to the front lines in Gaza. As he faces another deployment, he shares reflections on the intense experiences that have shaped him over the past year.

He vividly recalls the horrors of the October 7th massacre: "I was there, at the Supernova Festival, at Be’eri. We were among the first to enter what can only be described as hell. We fought terrorists face to face. They weren’t in uniform—they wore jeans and T-shirts. They looked like ordinary people, but their eyes were filled with pure evil. They came to kill, to slaughter."

When asked about his motivation, Hagai said, "In those moments, there’s no room for hesitation. Politics, the news—they disappear. All you see is what you're fighting for. This isn't just a military battle; it’s a fight for our very soul, our existence. For us, this is a sacred mission."

One encounter stands out in his memory—a moment where he came under direct fire.

"During one battle, I was hit with a burst of gunfire straight at me. Miraculously, I wasn’t harmed. There’s no other explanation but divine providence. That moment strengthened my faith in a way I can’t describe. My belief gives me the power to keep going—to fight for the people of Israel."

But not all came through unscathed. Hagai and his unit have lost comrades, and the grief remains a constant companion.

"Mourning our fallen brothers is part of this journey. But it’s also what strengthens me. I fight for them now—for their memory, so their sacrifice wasn’t in vain. As we head back into Gaza, our mission is clear: to win, to put an end to evil, and to ensure this never happens again."