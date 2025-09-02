In a coordinated diplomatic move, China and Russia on Monday joined Iran in rejecting a European initiative to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Tehran. The effort, led by Britain, France, and Germany - collectively known as the E3 - seeks to activate the "snapback mechanism" embedded in the 2015 nuclear deal, which would restore sanctions lifted under the agreement.

The foreign ministers of China, Russia, and Iran signed a joint letter denouncing the European move as “legally and procedurally flawed”, according to Reuters.

The letter, shared by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X, accused the E3 of “abusing the authority and functions of the UN Security Council.”

The 2015 nuclear agreement, signed by Iran, the E3, China, Russia, and initially the United States, offered Tehran relief from international financial sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. However, the US withdrew from the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump, prompting Iran to exceed uranium production limits.

With the deal set to expire in October, the E3 triggered the snapback mechanism last week, citing Iran’s violations.

Araghchi emphasized the unified stance of Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing, “Our joint letter with my colleagues, the foreign ministers of China and Russia, signed in Tianjin, reflects the firm position that the European attempt to invoke snapback is legally baseless and politically destructive.”