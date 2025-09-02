Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “determined to continue the genocide of the Palestinian people,” in a wide-ranging interview with Al Arabiya published Monday.

Abbas claimed that “Gaza is facing real famine” and said the PA is prepared to govern the Strip, stating: “We are ready to assume governance of Gaza and we have the capacity to do so. We have no objection to Arab or international partnership in administering Gaza.”

The PA leader emphasized diplomatic efforts to halt the war in Gaza, saying, “We do not want war against Israel. Our law is based on peaceful popular resistance.”

Addressing internal Palestinian Arab divisions, Abbas said he has held “dozens of” unsuccessful negotiations with Hamas. He urged the terror group to recognize the PLO and its legal commitments, declaring, “We are one state and one people. Hamas must commit to one state and one source of arms.”

Abbas praised Jordan and Egypt for their “honorable stance in preventing the displacement of people from Gaza and the West Bank,” and said the PA is working to stop alleged “forced displacement”.

He noted that “149 countries have recognized the State of Palestine,” and said several world leaders have expressed intentions to do so. Abbas added that the PA will seek full UN membership, despite acknowledging that “we have 1,000 UN resolutions on Palestine, none of which have been enforced.”

Commenting on the Oslo Accords, Abbas accused Netanyahu of attempting to “cancel or freeze Oslo,” but stressed, “It is a bilateral agreement and cannot be revoked unilaterally.”

His comments come as several countries - including Canada , France and Britain - have announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month.

While Abbas was planning to be present for that recognition, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this past Friday that PA officials, including Abbas, would be barred from attending the Assembly, citing their failure to uphold commitments and efforts to gain unilateral recognition.