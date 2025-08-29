In line with US law, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is revoking and denying visas for officials of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ,ahead of the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a report by the New York Post, "Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is among those whose visas will be revoked."

The Trump Administration has emphasized that "protecting US national security requires holding the PLO and PA accountable for violating their commitments and obstructing the prospects for peace."

"For the PLO and PA to be viewed as genuine partners for peace, they must consistently reject terrorism — including the October 7 attacks — and cease promoting incitement to violence within their educational system, as both US law and the PLO’s own commitments require", the official statement wrote.

The statement continued: "The PA must also abandon efforts to circumvent negotiations through legal maneuvers in international courts such as the ICC and ICJ, as well as attempts to gain unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. These actions have directly contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release hostages and the collapse of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza".

"The PA Mission to the UN will continue to receive waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement", the statement concluded, "However, the United States remains open to renewed engagement — provided that the PLO and PA fulfill their obligations and take verifiable, concrete steps toward compromise and peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel".