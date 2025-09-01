The Palestinian Information Center "Ma'ati," which monitors and documents anti-Israeli activities, released its monthly report for August, detailing 263 incidents classified as "high-quality and popular operations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."

According to the organization, the attacks were carried out "in response to the crimes of the occupation and its settlers against Palestinians and their property." The report states that seven Israelis were injured as a result of these actions.

Out of the total incidents, 18 were categorized as "high-quality operations," including shootings targeting Israeli forces and civilians across various locations in Judea and Samaria. The report also cited two vehicular ramming and stabbing attacks, as well as 12 cases involving the planting or throwing of explosive devices at Israeli forces during operations in PA towns.

The remaining 245 incidents were labeled as "popular resistance" activities. These included 181 clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli security forces, three Molotov cocktail attacks, and two cases of damage to Israeli civilian vehicles.

In addition, Ma'ati documented 29 protests and marches opposing Israeli settlements and what it referred to as the "occupation and settlement expansion plans" in the region.

The report also claimed that during the same period, there were 30 incidents involving alleged attacks by right-wing Israeli activists targeting Palestinian communities.