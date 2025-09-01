An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Monday in eastern Afghanistan, near the Pakistan border. According to a spokesperson for the Taliban government, the death toll has reached 622, and more than 1,000 others suffered injuries of varying degrees.

The majority of the dead and injured are from the Nangarhar and Khost provinces, where hundreds of houses collapsed and entire villages were completely destroyed.

Local rescue teams reported significant difficulties in reaching the remote mountainous areas, noting that some villages remain entirely cut off.

Eyewitnesses reported that aftershocks were felt even after the main earthquake, causing panic and prompting many residents to flee their homes.

According to reports, the region's infrastructure was severely damaged, and access to many roads has been blocked due to landslides.