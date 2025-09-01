The Hamas government's Gaza Ministry of Communications has accused the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of committing "crimes" against Gaza's residents, allegedly in blatant violation of international law.

Among the "crimes" listed are attacks on vulnerable civilians, including minors and women, as well as forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

In this context, the Gaza Ministry of Communications claims that the IDF has detonated over 80 vehicles loaded with explosives, remotely triggered in residential neighborhoods, during the past three weeks.

The statement further alleges that these actions are part of the "scorched earth" policy employed in the IDF’s ground operations in Gaza, and caused extensive destruction to homes and property, in addtion to endangering the lives of civilians.

It should be noted that these actions are intended to neutralize explosives planted by terrorist organizations in urban areas in preparation for the entry of the IDF's ground forces.