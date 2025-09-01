Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday morning claimed that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's new roadblock policy is invalid, insisting that the decision is not his to make.

Her response follows a document from the Minister of National Security regarding the handling of roadblocks that the move is outside his authority.

Last week, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a new policy document that regulates how the police should act during protests and roadblocks.

The document details essential routes that must remain open at all times, with a complete ban on blocking them.

Among the routes listed in the document are: access roads to hospitals, emergency routes, access to Ben Gurion Airport, roads that isolate communities when blocked, as well as national and regional roads, highways.

The document also emphasizes that no objects should be allowed to be placed or thrown on the road during a demonstration. The policy was drafted and sent to the Attorney General a few months ago, but according to the minister, she has yet to respond.

On Thursday, Ben-Gvir made clear that if the Attorney General does not respond within five days, the policy will be implemented unilaterally. Ben-Gvir noted that the policy represents a necessary balance between freedom of expression and public security, and emphasized that blocking roads endangers lives.

"Freedom of expression and protest is important, but not at the expense of human lives and public security. Main roads, hospital access roads, and emergency routes can't be blocked, causing a real danger to citizens," the minister stated.

According to Ben-Gvir, "This policy balances the right to protest and the police's obligation to protect the freedom of movement, public order, and Israel's security."