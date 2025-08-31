Armed members of the Iran-aligned Houthi terror group reportedly stormed United Nations relief agency offices in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday, detaining several employees.

According to a Yemeni source who spoke to the German Press Agency (DPA) on condition of anonymity, Houthi gunmen raided the premises of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, arresting staff members from both organizations.

The source said that approximately seven WFP employees and three from UNICEF were taken into custody and transferred to an undisclosed location.

No official statement has been released by the Houthis regarding the raid or the detentions, and the motives behind the operation remain unclear.

The arrests came one day after the Houthis announced the death of their Prime Minister, Ahmed al-Rahwi, and several ministers in an alleged Israeli strike during a meeting in Sanaa last Thursday.

The group has previously detained UN personnel, some of whom remain imprisoned. The Houthis have accused various international and UN organization employees of espionage on behalf of the United States, drawing condemnation for the unsubstantiated claims.