The UK Maritime Trade Authority announced that a vessel reported hearing an explosion nearby while sailing the Red Sea near the port city of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Authority, “All crew are safe and the vessel continues on its voyage. Authorities are investigating.”

British company Ambrey subsequently reported that the ship which was attacked is Israeli-owned and Liberia-flagged and its profile is similar to vessels which were previously attacked by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The incident comes three days after Israel struck a conference hall in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, where a meeting of the Houthi government ministers was taking place. The senior officials were gathered to watch a speech by the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

On Saturday, the Houthis announced that their leader, Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, was eliminated along with a list of other senior officials in the Israeli strike.

According to the reports, among the Houthi officials killed were the Foreign Minister, Justice Minister, Welfare and Labor Minister, Youth and Sports Minister, government secretary, Deputy Interior Minister, and two of al-Rahawi's aides.