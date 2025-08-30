The Houthi rebel group on Saturday announced that their leader, Prime Minister Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, was eliminated earlier this week, along with a list of other senior officials.

According to the reports, among the Houthi officials killed were the Foreign Minister, Justice Minister, Welfare and Labor Minister, Youth and Sports Minister, government secretary, Deputy Interior Minister, and two of al-Rahawi's aides.

It is not yet clear if the Houthi's Chief of Staff, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, and Houthi Defense Minister Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi were also eliminated, as Israel expects.

A Yemeni report Saturday night said that al-Atifi was severely injured in the IDF strike, but not killed.

In a statement, the Houthis said: “The Israeli enemy attacked the Prime Minister and the ministers during a routine situation assessment meeting. Several of the ministers were moderately and severely injured and are receiving intensive care. We wish to reassure the Yemeni people, and to promise to them that the government, with Allah’s help, will continue its work as usual and that the institutions will continue to provide services to the Yemeni people. The government will not be affected by any deaths, no matter how many.”

On Thursday, Israel struck in Sana'a, Yemen. An Israeli source confirmed that the target was the Houthi military's top brass, including the Houthi Chief of Staff, who survived a June assassination attempt.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said afterwards, "Just as we warned the Houthis in Yemen - after the Plague of Darkness comes the Plague of the Firstborn. Whoever raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off."