A serious safety incident occurred in northern Gaza when an Israeli Air Force fighter jet released a bomb that, due to a technical malfunction, dangerously deviated from its intended trajectory.

The bomb landed and exploded just a few hundred meters from an IDF position where soldiers were stationed at the time.

The force of the explosion threw stones and debris toward the troops, but no one was injured.

An investigation revealed that the bomb struck a different military position located along the coastline in northern Gaza. Fortunately, that position was unoccupied at the time of impact, though it is a location at which soldiers are regularly stationed.

The IDF stated in response: “The incident is known and is being investigated by the relevant authorities. It concluded with no casualties.”