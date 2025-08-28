Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the Julis Local Council in northern Israel and met with Druze community spiritual leader Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif and community MKs.

The Prime Minister visited the civil control center that was established in Sheikh Tarif's residential compound to monitor the situation of the Druze in Syria.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also met with the family of Captain Amir Abdallah Saad, who fell in combat in Gaza. The Prime Minister shared in the family's sorrow and said that Amir, of blessed memory, fought with utmost bravery for the security of Israel.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister's Office Acting Director General Drorit Steinmetz and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

"During the worst of the atrocities, when Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif called me and said: 'During the Holocaust, the Jews cried for help and nobody came. Israel must come,' it was like an arrow into the heart," Netanyahu shared.

"Not only was it factually correct, it was also morally true and true from the standpoint of humanity. It is also especially true in the genuine - not merely declarative - bond, the deep and genuine bond between us, because we are brothers. Israel would not extend a hand to save our Druze brothers? And we acted. When I understood the magnitude of the tragedy, we acted immediately."

"I am not naïve," he continued. "I understand who and what we are dealing with, and because of this, we took action immediately. I told President Trump: We both believe in the same idea - it is called peace through strength. First comes strength; peace will follow. This is how it is, certainly in our region but not just there, but first of all in our region."

"We are currently moving forward on three things: On defending the Druze community in the Suwayda district, but not just there; in creating a demilitarized zone from the southern Golan Heights to Damascus, including the Suwayda district; and in creating a humanitarian corridor to facilitate the bringing in of aid, food, building materials, whatever is necessary, including medical assistance, on a large scale. These discussions are being held at the moment, at this very moment."