The Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Interior Ministry initiated a historic meeting on Wednesday between Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, and leaders of the various religious communities in Israel.

The meeting was held at the Druze center in Julis. Participants included Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Muslim imams, as well as Chief Rabbinate Director General Yehuda Cohen, Chief Rabbinate Council member and chairman of the interfaith committee Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weiss, and additional religious community representatives.

Chief Rabbi Yosef underscored the universal moral obligation to stand steadfast against all acts of murder. He called for strengthening the joint commitment to peace and understanding between all religions in Israel and emphasized that “the Torah of Israel sanctifies human life. This is a supreme value that is without peer.”

“We have a covenant in blood with the Druze community, and the state must do everything to defend the Druze wherever they are," Rabbi Yosef stated.

He added, "Sitting here are religious leaders from around the world. Any religion worthy of the name is obligated to sanctify life. We must make it crystal clear: We choose life. I call on you to make your voices heard and do everything for the return of the hostages.”

Druze Spiritual Leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif applauded the meeting: “The visit by Chief Sephardic Rabbi David Yosef, together with heads of the Christian communities and Islamic religious figures, and your solidarity with the Druze community, is a clear statement of light against darkness, and good over evil. This solidarity is encouraging and - for us - constitutes light at the end of the tunnel in the face of evil and the inhumanity experienced by our Druze brothers in Syria, who have endured attempted annihilation.

"Together we can convey a clear message to the world, to wake up in light of the atrocities in Syria and not stand on the sidelines. If this is not stopped in Syria, it will threaten the entire Middle East.”

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weiss added: “With the Druze community, we share a bond of life - born of dedication, courage, and selflessness. We weep with them over the recent tragedies that have struck their people, just as they stood with us in our own times of suffering. Though we are different peoples, together we shall endure. All those who seek to destroy us, even by the most diabolical means, shall not prevail. We survive in faith, in hope, and in the unshakeable belief in peace, in a future, and in the sanctity of human life. G-d, our prayers are the same - for the return of our hostages, for the return of all those held captive, for peace, and that all our peoples may return safely to their homes and live without fear of destruction. United in understanding, respect, and shared responsibility, we commit ourselves to building a just and peaceful society, safeguarding the unity of our peoples, and honoring the sanctity of life.”

Chief Rabbinate Director General Yehuda Cohen noted: “This meeting expresses our joint responsibility as rabbis, patriarchs, imams, and sheikhs to advance a life of respect, partnership, and mutual guarantee. The Chief Rabbinate ascribes great importance to constant dialogue with all religious communities based on the belief that the sanctity of life takes precedence over any disagreement. It is precisely in these delicate times that we are commanded to strengthen cooperation and speak as one on behalf of peace and unity.”

Imam Sheikh Muhammad Jorban, from the Interior Ministry Islamic Department stated: “Injustice does not distinguish among people, and our joint stance is to stand alongside the injured and to preserve the dignity of all people.”