תיעוד מפעילות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of IDF troops’ activity in the southern Gaza Strip, the troops eliminated several terrorists and dismantled several terrorist infrastructure sites.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue to operate in Khan Yunis in order to establish operational control of the “Magen Oz” Corridor, which connects the eastern and western parts of the city. The troops operated to dismantle structures from which Hamas terrorists operated in the area.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

Over the past day, the troops dismantled several underground routes that were used by Hamas in the Jabaliya area.

Additionally, the troops identified three terrorists adjacent to the area in which they were operating. Following their identification, the troops swiftly directed an aircraft that eliminated the terrorists.