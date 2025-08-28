Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met on Wednesday at the State Department in Washington with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

According to a statement from Sa’ar’s office, “Minister Sa'ar thanked Secretary Rubio for his unwavering stance by Israel throughout the years, and for President Trump and the Administration's firm support for Israel.”

The two discussed the different challenges and opportunities in the Middle East. Among them, the Iranian issue following the unprecedented cooperation between the two countries to remove the nuclear threat and the "SnapBack" issue, the war against Hamas in Gaza, and the upcoming UN General Assembly discussions next month.

They also discussed cooperation in repelling the anti-Israel initiatives in the international arena, said Sa’ar’s office.

Sa’ar is currently in Washington for a series of diplomatic meetings. In addition to the meeting with Rubio, Sa’ar is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.