Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar strongly criticized what he described as efforts by "left-wing" Western governments to impose the establishment of a Palestinian state on Israel — a move he warned would pose a severe threat to the country’s security.

Speaking to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in New York, Sa’ar said, “Left-wing governments in various countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, are trying to force a Palestinian state on Israel.” According to a readout from his office, he added, “Israel cannot allow this. For us, it would be an act of suicide.”

Sa’ar accused these countries of building diplomatic momentum by planning to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state as early as September. He argued that such recognition would intensify political pressure on Israel and undermine its security interests.

“We are now in a better strategic position than we were two years ago,” Sa’ar told the group, citing Israeli gains against what he called the “Iranian axis.” However, he warned that while the country once faced primarily military threats, it is now encountering a political campaign aimed at isolating Israel and forcing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Sa’ar said that allowing a Palestinian state in the West Bank or Gaza would place Israel’s population centers in jeopardy. “West of the Jordan, there can be no foreign sovereignty or military presence,” he asserted.

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, also participated in the briefing.