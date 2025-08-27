תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבת גבעתי בפאתי עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Troops from the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are engaged in combat in the Jabaliya area and on the outskirts of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity, a terrorist cell was eliminated and a weapons storage facility was located, which Hamas terrorists had used to plan and carry out terrorist operations against IDF troops.

The activity of the troops on the outskirts of Gaza City enables the expansion of operations deeper into the area and prevents the entrenchment of terrorist organizations in the region.

In addition to the troops’ activity in the area, on Tuesday night, the 607th Engineering Battalion, which was established following the lessons learned following October 7th, began operating for the first time in the Gaza Strip under the command of the Givati Brigade Combat Team.

IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the security of Israeli civilians.