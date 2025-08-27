Freed hostage Keith Siegel recounted in an interview how his time in Hamas captivity led him to reconnect with his Jewish faith.

In a moving interview on Kol Barama Radio Wednesday morning, Siegel said, "I was held in captivity with Gali and Ziv Berman from Kibbutz Aza; we shared a special bond. I also met Omri Miran and Matan Angrest after more than two months; his wounds still hadn't healed. We experienced abuse, but we became stronger together."

"As a teenager, Judaism didn’t speak to me, but in captivity, I reconnected," Siegel shared.

"Some prayers I remembered from my childhood, and we taught each other some of the verses and blessings. I said Shema Yisrael every day and made blessings over my food. Since my release, I’ve continued this spiritual strengthening," he said.

Siegel, similar to other released captives, also described efforts by his captors to convert him to Islam during his long months in captivity.

"I was moved through 33 places—tunnels, schools, apartments, even stairwells—and throughout the entire period, they tried to convince me to convert to Islam," he recalled. "They told me to repeat phrases I didn’t understand. But the more they pushed me to become a Muslim, the more it strengthened my feeling that I am part of the Jewish people, who have endured so much suffering."

"I drew great strength from all the Jews who suffered through the generations. That’s when I began to bless and pray — and it really gave me strength."

During his time in captivity, Siegel shared, he felt the overwhelming support of the people of Israel, and this gave him strength: "I’m fighting for my four friends [still held captive], and not just for them, but for all the hostages. The rallies and campaigns that were held in Israel, I saw when I was in Gaza and it helped to know that I wasn't forgotten. That also strengthens the families who need support."

"I hope the voice of the majority reaches the Prime Minister and decision-makers. We have a chance to save lives and bring the fallen to a proper burial.”