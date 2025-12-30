The IDF issued an official statement on Tuesday in which it revealed that troops from the Paratroopers Brigade broke protocol when they entered the village of Deir Dibwan in the Binyamin Region on Saturday without authorization, and vandalized vehicles belonging to Palestinian Arabs.

The inquiry into the incident found that the troops acted in a manner that "deviated from procedures, orders, and what is expected of soldiers and IDF service members." In light of the incident, a comprehensive internal investigation was conducted, which uncovered additional infractions that were dealt with as well.

All soldiers involved were summoned to their commanders, tried, and punished. The squad commanders were sentenced to prison by the Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade. An additional soldier, who initiated the act of vandalism, was sentenced by the Binyamin Brigade Commander to prison as well.

Additionally, the IDF stated that all commanders involved in the incident will not return to command and combat positions in the IDF.

The findings of the preliminary investigation were presented to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who referred to the incident as especially severe.

According to the Chief of Staff, the troops' conduct "is contrary to IDF values and the level of professionalism expected of them." He ordered the completion of the investigation and the comprehensive inspection of the company and battalion.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: “IDF forces, in cooperation with the entire security establishment, are operating in the area to ensure the security of all residents while upholding law and order in the region. IDF soldiers are expected to act in accordance with accepted values and procedures, and any deviation is examined and addressed.”