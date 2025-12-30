A group of haredi businessmen and Jewish donors from the US has announced the establishment of a new framework titled the “Coalition for Torah Study and Security,” declaring that it will cease financial support for Torah institutions in Israel that publicly speak out against the Israel Defense Forces.

The move, endorsed by numerous donors and community leaders, has sparked controversy within haredi communities both in Israel and in the US.

In a letter published by the coalition, its founders explained their position against the backdrop of rising global antisemitism. “The Jewish nation is under sustained attack,” the letter states. “The struggle against Jews has become global. Intimidation and violence are taking place on the streets of Europe and North America, reaching a tragic peak recently in the massacre at Bondi Beach in Australia.”

The letter continues by emphasizing the centrality of Israel’s security: “Israel’s security has become a critical issue. The future of our people is increasingly tied to the Land of Israel, and the security of Jews throughout the Diaspora depends on the strength of the Jewish state. The IDF bears responsibility for defending the Jewish people in the State of Israel. We support them and pray for their success.”

At the same time, the coalition stressed its ongoing commitment to Torah learning. “We remain deeply committed to supporting Torah, yeshivot, and kollelim,” the statement reads. “Precisely because of this commitment, we cannot support institutions whose public stance undermines those responsible for protecting Jewish lives. Accordingly, we will provide financial support only to Torah institutions that do not publicly speak against the IDF.”

The organization clarified that it is not taking a position on the sensitive issue of military conscription. “This stance does not address the debate surrounding the draft law,” the letter states. “It relates solely to the legitimacy of public opposition to the IDF while it is engaged in defending Jewish lives.”

The letter has generated significant discussion within the haredi sector. In recent years, leading rabbis have traveled abroad to raise funds for yeshivot following government budget cuts, and the coalition’s announcement is now viewed by some as an additional threat to already strained funding sources.

However, the initiative has not received unanimous support among Jewish donors. Several donors have made clear that they intend to continue supporting Torah scholars and institutions and do not plan to cooperate with the newly formed coalition.