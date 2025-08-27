In a decisive move against pro-terror activity, London's Metropolitan Police have charged 67 individuals for their support of the outlawed organization Palestine Action, AFP reported.

The charges, announced Tuesday, follow the group's designation as a terror group by the UK government in July.

Palestine Action, known for its acts of vandalism and disruptive protests, was officially proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000 after an incident at a Royal Air Force base, where activists from the group breached the base and defaced two aircraft with red paint, resulting in an estimated £7 million in damages.

Since the ban, over 700 people have been arrested, primarily during demonstrations.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on various dates throughout October. If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of six months in prison. The Met stated that 64 of the charges relate to protests held in central London last month, while three additional charges were announced earlier in August.

The group also previously defaced a painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge, spraying the portrait with red paint and slashing it.