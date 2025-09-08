Anti-Israel activists affiliated with the group "Palestine Action" broke into the offices of the Israeli weapons company Elbit in the city of Ulm, Germany, causing significant damage to equipment, computers, and office property.

According to reports from Germany, members of the group infiltrated a subsidiary facility of Elbit Systems in Ulm, where they caused widespread destruction estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

The activists filmed themselves smashing windows, spraying graffiti denouncing Israel, and destroying computer screens and other equipment.

Police forces called to the complex surrounded it and arrested five suspects. Following the break-in, German police began securing another building used by Elbit in Ulm, fearing that it would also be a target for similar acts of vandalism.

This is the second time in the last week that Elbit's operations in Europe have been the target of violent protests by anti-Israel activists. Last week, vandals targted the MSPO defense exhibition held in the Polish city of Kielce and poured red paint on an Elbit exhibit booth. There were no injuries in either incident.

Elbit Germany stated in response to the incident in Ulm that "we strongly condemn the acts of destruction and vandalism that were carried out at the company's site. It is unacceptable that violent groups, apparently under the influence of foreign factors, try time and again to disrupt production processes, endanger their employees, and instill feelings of fear in them