German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that his country would not join an initiative of other countries to recognize a Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Merz said, "The position of the federal government is clear, as far as the possible recognition of the state of Palestine is concerned."

"Canada knows this. We will not join this initiative. We don't see the requirements met," added the German Chancellor.

Carney announced last month that his government intends to recognize the “State of Palestine” in September, provided the PA meets specific conditions tied to governance and security.

His announcement had followed similar announcements by France and Britain . Two weeks ago, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced that his country will recognize a state of Palestine when the United Nations General Assembly meets in September.