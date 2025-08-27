KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced on Tuesday its decision to resume flights to Israel beginning on September 28, with all flights making a stopover in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The airline will operate a Boeing 737-900 on the Tel Aviv-Amsterdam route seven times a week. The flights from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) to Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) will include an operational stop at Larnaca to ensure that flight crews do not have to spend a full 24 hours in Israel, a measure taken due to the "volatile context in Tel Aviv."

The announcement comes as foreign airlines are gradually resuming their services to Israel following the end of hostilities with Iran.

Delta Air Lines, meanwhile, also announced it would restart its Tel Aviv-New York Kennedy Airport route on September 1.