The Strauss food products company, the the official importer of Quaker brand products from the United States of America, as announced a recall of some of the Quaker breakfast cereal brands.

The recall is based on suspicions of salmonella in Oatmeal Squares - Oats and Brown Sugar breakfast cereal, reported by the manufacturing facility in the United States.

Customers who purchased the product with an expiration date between January 11th and June 4th are requested not to consume it.

Strauss nevertheless besides that all other products remain safe for its customers. "Strauss apologizes to its customers and is working to collect the affected products from the shelves, and connection with the Ministry of Health."