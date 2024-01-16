The Strauss Group, which imports Quaker products from the US, has announced a recall of some of Quaker's cereals.

The recall, which has been issued due to concerns of Salmonella, affects the "oatmeal and brown sugar" Oatmeal Squares and follows the recall issued by the plant in the US.

Customers who purchased Oatmeal Squares with an expiry date between January 11 and June 4 are requested not to use the product.

In a notice published on the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website, Quaker wrote, "The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

"The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them."

In its notice on the FDA's site, Quaker wrote that among the affected products are

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar, size 14.5 oz with UPC 030000064412; size 21 oz with UPC 030000064030; size 29 oz, 2 Count, UPC 030000440612; and size 43.5 oz, 3 Pack, UPC 030000566480. These products bear expiration dates between Jan-11-24 and Oct-1-24.

Strauss emphasized that its other products are safe to use, and added, "Strauss apologizes to its customers, and is working to remove the products from the shelves, in coordination with the Health Ministry."