Customers who purchased fruit-flavored licorice candies at the Osher Ad supermarket chain are asked to bring their candies back for a refund.

The "Kfitzi" candies were recalled Tuesday by the manufacturer, Din Shivuk Vakalia, which sells them under the brand name "Shkeidia," and the private brand "Osher Ad."

The company recalled the candies following an inspection by the Health Ministry Southern District's Food Service, which found gluten in the candies, which were not marked as containing gluten.

The candies affected are 300-gram pacakges of "Kfitzi - fruit-flavored licorice candies," sold by the Osher Ad brand with an expiration date of October 1, 2024. They carry a barcode of 7290117906002, and a manufacturing code of 3224.

"The product's labeling is inappropriate from an allergy perspective, and does not contain all of the necessary information," the company explained. "The product includes wheat gluten, fish, and may contain soy, mustard, nuts, peanuts, sesame, milk, and sulfate 2SO."

"People who are sensitive to gluten and other allergens mentioned above are asked not to consume this product, and to contact the company: 08-9158888, or by email: [email protected]."

The company is now removing the product from the shelves of Osher Ad supermarkets, in accordance with the Health Ministry decision.