The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Monday morning published a statement praising the Lebanese government, led by President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Tammam Salam, for its decision to act to disarm the Hezbollah terror group by the end of 2025.

"Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam," the statement began. "The recent decision by the Council of Ministers to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025 was a momentous decision."

The statement also noted that Lebanon's decision "marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance — free from the influence of non-state actors."

"In light of this important development, Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations. If the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism."

The Prime Minister’s Office added: "Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations."

Israel has maintained a military presence in Lebanon since the November 2024 Operation Northern Arrows. During that operation, over 12,500 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, including over 1,600 military command centers and more than 1,000 weapons storage facilities.

According to the data, approximately 1,000 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in the Beqaa Valley and approximately 360 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in Beirut during the operation.

The Israel Air Force recorded 11,000 takeoffs for strikes in Lebanon and 14,000 fighter jet flight hours. The Israeli Navy conducted over 25,000 division-level targeted raids.

In addition, approximately 1,500 attack infrastructure targets of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces were dismantled, over 160 military command centers were dismantled and approximately 150 weapons storage facilities were dismantled.

Among the 2,500 senior Hezbollah figures who were eliminated during the initial operation were the organization's leader Hassan Nasrallah and 13 senior members of the group’s leadership.

Since then, the IDF has intermittently conducted targeted military actions against Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure in southern Lebanon, in an attempt to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities in a way that would threaten the Jewish state.