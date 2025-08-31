A new study conducted in Denmark found that a potassium-rich diet may reduce the risk of heart disease, hospitalization and death by 24%.

The study included 1,200 heart patients with implanted defibrillators, some of whom were given dietary counseling to consume potassium-rich foods, including spinach, avocado, bananas, beetroot and cabbage.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen compared the group that received dietary counseling to a control group that did not change their diet. The findings showed a significant reduction in morbidity and mortality among those who consistently consumed more potassium.

Prof. Henning Bundgård of the University of Copenhagen hospital, a co-author of the study, explained, "The human body evolved on a diet high in potassium and low in sodium. Today, with the shift to processed food, the balance between the two has changed dramatically."

He added, "potassium is essential for heart function. Observational studies show that low potassium increases the risk of arrhythmias, heart failure and death. Therefore, in this study we asked, can we benefit patients by raising potassium levels?"

The results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid, considered the leading event in the field of heart health worldwide.