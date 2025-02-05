The authorities in Sweden have transferred a request to Denmark for the extradition of a 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attacking the embassy in Denmark with grenades.

According to the prosecution in Sweden, the 17-year-old carried out an attack near the Israeli embassy in Sweden a few days earlier.

In addition, the teenager is wanted for a murder case that occurred about a month before the two attacks.

The court in Copenhagen deliberated the request and decided to approve the extradition request to Sweden - where legal proceedings against him will be completed.

In October, charges were filed against the 17-year-old and another suspect for the explosion at the Israeli embassy.

The two were accused of possessing five hand grenades, two of which exploded near the Israeli embassy. According to Swedish intelligence estimates, Iran may be behind these attempted attacks.

Copenhagen police stated that evidence was found allowing the indictment of the two young men with terrorism offenses.