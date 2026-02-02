Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) has warned that Iran would be making a mistake if it attacked Israel in response to a US strike on Iran.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, Kisch explained, "Iran has an interest in Israel not entering the conflict, because Israel is a significant force that can cause damage there."

"I believe they would be making a serious mistake if, in light of a confrontation with the Americans, they decide to involve Israel."

On Saturday night, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "I hope they negotiate something that is acceptable. … They can negotiate a deal that would be satisfactory, no nuclear weapons. etc. They should do that. I don't know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us."

In a speech Sunday in Tehran, Khamenei accused the United States of seeking to "devour" Iran and seize its oil, gas and minerals. "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," he said. He made no reference to negotiations.