Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) has warned that Iran would be making a mistake if it attacked Israel in response to a US strike on Iran.
In an interview with 103FM Radio, Kisch explained, "Iran has an interest in Israel not entering the conflict, because Israel is a significant force that can cause damage there."
"I believe they would be making a serious mistake if, in light of a confrontation with the Americans, they decide to involve Israel."
On Saturday night, Trump told reporters on Air Force One, "I hope they negotiate something that is acceptable. … They can negotiate a deal that would be satisfactory, no nuclear weapons. etc. They should do that. I don't know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us."
In a speech Sunday in Tehran, Khamenei accused the United States of seeking to "devour" Iran and seize its oil, gas and minerals. "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," he said. He made no reference to negotiations.
Asked later about Khamenei's remarks, Trump said the United States has "the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there." He added, "Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right."