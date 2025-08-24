Arab media is reporting that a short time ago, early Sunday afternoon, Israel launched an attack on Houthi targets in Yemen.

According to the report, the targets attacked are located near a central port.

As of now, there has been no official comment from either Israeli or international officials.

A security source confirmed the attack. According to reports, the Houthi targets included power stations, the presidential office, and a fuel warehouse.

Residents of Sana'a told Reuters that the attacks were conducted in the area near the Yemenite presidential campus in Sana'a, as well as the Houthis' missile bases. The attack is a response to the recent launches of missiles and UAVs towards Israeli territory.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IDF struck military infrastructure of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Sanaa area, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel; all were used for the military activity of the Houthi terrorist regime."

"The strikes were conducted in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory in recent days.

"The presidential palace in the Sanaa area is located within a military site from which the military forces of the Houthi terrorist regime operate," the IDF added. "In addition, the Hizaz and Asar power plants were struck, which served as a significant electricity supply facility for military activities."

"The strike on the power plants damages the production and supply of electricity for military purposes. The use of these plants constitutes further proof of how the Houthi regime uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

"The Houthi terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime, in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against global shipping and trade routes.

"The IDF will operate against the ongoing and repeated attacks of the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, wherever it is required."

A preliminary investigation into the Houthi missile launched towards Israel Friday evening indicated that the projectile was likely a missile with a cluster warhead.

This is the first time that the Houthis have launched such a missile toward Israeli territory.

The failure to intercept the missile last Friday is under investigation and is not related to the type of missile that was fired. The IDF stressed that Israel's air defense systems, "particularly the upper-tier layer, are capable of dealing with and intercepting missiles of this type."