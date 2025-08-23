The Nechala movement is pressing forward with its initiatives as part of its campaign to renew Israeli civilian life in the Gaza area. Over Shabbat, the group held its 14th field-based Shabbat gathering about two kilometers from the Gaza border, in coordination with security forces.

As part of the weekend’s activities, participants took part in a guided tour toward the northern boundary of the Gaza Strip, underscoring the close proximity to potential residential areas. Approximately 200 activists attended the event, including numerous families and teenagers.

A standout moment came with the participation of dozens of young women who had just completed Nechala’s “Hit'oreru” field camp. In a unified declaration, they announced: “We are returning to the Gaza area.”

Tchiya Chaim, a coordinator at Nechala, noted the growing momentum: “Each Shabbat we hold in the field brings more families. This is another step toward returning to the Gaza area. Already, a thousand families have signed on, calling on the government to begin rebuilding the Israeli population in Gaza at the northern boundary. It’s possible.”

This Shabbat gathering is part of a broader series of field events held by the movement in recent months. Nechala has also marked major holidays — including Sukkot, Passover, Israel's Independence Day, and Shavuot — with similar gatherings in the field. According to organizers, these events serve as both symbolic and practical expressions of their belief that a return to Gaza is becoming increasingly feasible.