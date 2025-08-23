The IDF has begun preparatory steps ahead of the takeover of Gaza City, with four brigades already maneuvering on the outskirts of the city and in surrounding neighborhoods.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the plans to resume the ground operation in Gaza and to capture Gaza City.

The IDF is now preparing to evacuate the civilian population from the city and move them south.

Reservists who were called up under emergency "Tzav 8" orders are expected to report at the beginning of September. It is estimated that by mid-September, the IDF will be able to launch a full-scale operation. However, officials stress the need for responsibility and careful judgment.

The IDF is also preparing to expand the humanitarian aid provided to Gaza. In Israel, officials are considering the possibility of establishing a direct access corridor from the Al-Mawasi area to a field hospital in Rafah which was set up by the United Arab Emirates.