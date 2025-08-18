This evening (Monday), Israel received Hamas's response to the latest ceasefire proposal from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

A senior Palestinian Arab official told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is associated with Hezbollah, that the proposal includes a withdrawal of up to one kilometer in the northern and eastern areas of the Strip, excluding the neighborhoods of Al-Shujaiya and Beit Lahia. In return for ten living hostages, 140 terrorists sentenced to life-sentences and another 60 sentenced to over 15 years in prison would be released from Israeli prisons.

According to the report, the proposal also includes changes to the deployment maps of IDF forces in northern and eastern Gaza. Humanitarian aid would enter the Strip immediately upon the agreement’s implementation in large quantities, in accordance with the agreement signed on January 19. The aid will include fuel, water, electricity, equipment for hospital and bakery rehabilitation, and debris removal equipment.

It was further reported that the aid will be distributed by the UN, its agencies, the Red Crescent, and other international institutions. The Rafah crossing will open in both directions according to previous arrangements. Additionally, it was agreed that for every body of an Israeli hostage that is returned, ten bodies of terrorists will be handed over to the Palestinian Arabs.

Hamas’s response comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said that a possible solution can only be achieved through direct confrontation with Hamas. “We will see the return of the remaining hostages only when Hamas is confronted and destroyed - the sooner that happens, the higher the chances of success,” he stated.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: “If Netanyahu surrenders to Hamas and halts the war, it will be a disaster for generations and a huge missed opportunity. Last time, the Prime Minister missed President Trump’s ultimatum, which demanded the release of all hostages or the opening of the gates of hell, even though I warned that it was a historic mistake. We have the opportunity now to defeat Hamas, and I am telling the Prime Minister: you have no mandate to accept a partial deal and not defeat Hamas.”

Families of hostages from the Tikvah Forum said: “Disgrace. If the Government of Israel surrenders to Hamas and still agrees to a partial deal, there is no nicer way to say it - it’s a disgrace. For months, Hamas toyed with us and delayed the process; Israel must not surrender to them again. While the U.S. President understands and clearly says what must be done, the Prime Minister is afraid and acting irresponsibly. Prime Minister - go out to the people of Israel and announce that you are saying no to a partial deal.”