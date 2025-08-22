Money fights, emotional spending, and financial tension—sound familiar?

It’s not just about numbers. Guest host BatSheva Goldstein, creator of FinancialDate™ Discussion Cards, steps in to explore the emotional side of money: the hidden “money scripts” shaped by childhood, culture, and family that quietly influence your financial choices. When you're stuck in the same money argument on repeat, there's often more going on under the surface than you think.

BatSheva is joined by financial therapist and CFP® Elana Feinsmith, who shares how couples can stop clashing over cash and start communicating with clarity. From understanding each other’s money values to building a spending plan that actually feels good, this episode is packed with insights to help you make calm, confident financial decisions together.

Key Takeaways: