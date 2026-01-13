The heads of the coalition factions, Ofir Katz, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Gideon Sa'ar, sent a letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging him not to comply with the Supreme Court if it rules that he must dismiss National Security Minister Ben-Gvir from his ministerial position.

"The fired Attorney General's attempt to fire a senior minister in the government is an attempted undemocratic coup. We will stand as a fortified wall against the baseless dismissal of a minister in the government," the letter read.

"No legal official, including the Supreme Court, has the authority to force the dismissal of a minister in the government, especially when there is no indictment against him. We will not lend a hand to this. Only the people can choose the government, and only the people will choose at the ballot who they elect," the letter adds.